Argentine pesos to Eswatini Emalangeni today

Convert ARS to SZL at the real exchange rate

1,000 ars
22.20 szl

1.000 ARS = 0.02220 SZL

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:11
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8551.08690.2521.4761.6640.96618.273
1 GBP1.1711.271105.611.7281.9481.13121.382
1 USD0.9210.787183.1081.3591.5330.8916.826
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Argentine pesos to Eswatini Emalangeni

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ARS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SZL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ARS to SZL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Argentine peso

ARS to USD

ARS to AUD

ARS to CAD

ARS to EUR

ARS to NAD

ARS to SGD

ARS to ZAR

ARS to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Swazi Lilangeni
1 ARS0.02220 SZL
5 ARS0.11102 SZL
10 ARS0.22205 SZL
20 ARS0.44410 SZL
50 ARS1.11025 SZL
100 ARS2.22049 SZL
250 ARS5.55123 SZL
500 ARS11.10245 SZL
1000 ARS22.20490 SZL
2000 ARS44.40980 SZL
5000 ARS111.02450 SZL
10000 ARS222.04900 SZL
Conversion rates Swazi Lilangeni / Argentine Peso
1 SZL45.03510 ARS
5 SZL225.17550 ARS
10 SZL450.35100 ARS
20 SZL900.70200 ARS
50 SZL2,251.75500 ARS
100 SZL4,503.51000 ARS
250 SZL11,258.77500 ARS
500 SZL22,517.55000 ARS
1000 SZL45,035.10000 ARS
2000 SZL90,070.20000 ARS
5000 SZL225,175.50000 ARS
10000 SZL450,351.00000 ARS