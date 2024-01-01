Argentine pesos to Mongolian tugriks today

Convert ARS to MNT at the real exchange rate

1,000 ars
3,955.14 mnt

1.000 ARS = 3.955 MNT

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:07
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08690.231.4761.6640.96618.262
1 GBP1.17111.271105.6251.7281.9481.13121.378
1 USD0.9210.787183.1071.361.5320.8916.821
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Argentine pesos to Mongolian tugriks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ARS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MNT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ARS to MNT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Argentine peso

ARS to USD

ARS to AUD

ARS to CAD

ARS to EUR

ARS to NAD

ARS to SGD

ARS to ZAR

ARS to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Mongolian Tugrik
1 ARS3.95514 MNT
5 ARS19.77570 MNT
10 ARS39.55140 MNT
20 ARS79.10280 MNT
50 ARS197.75700 MNT
100 ARS395.51400 MNT
250 ARS988.78500 MNT
500 ARS1,977.57000 MNT
1000 ARS3,955.14000 MNT
2000 ARS7,910.28000 MNT
5000 ARS19,775.70000 MNT
10000 ARS39,551.40000 MNT
Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / Argentine Peso
1 MNT0.25284 ARS
5 MNT1.26418 ARS
10 MNT2.52836 ARS
20 MNT5.05672 ARS
50 MNT12.64180 ARS
100 MNT25.28360 ARS
250 MNT63.20900 ARS
500 MNT126.41800 ARS
1000 MNT252.83600 ARS
2000 MNT505.67200 ARS
5000 MNT1,264.18000 ARS
10000 MNT2,528.36000 ARS