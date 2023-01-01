20 Mongolian tugriks to Argentine pesos

Convert MNT to ARS at the real exchange rate

20 mnt
2.09 ars

1.00000 MNT = 0.10450 ARS

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:03
Top currencies

 USDGBPAUDNZDZAREURINRCAD
1 USD10.7867821.498021.6104418.63750.9187583.2651.3497
1 GBP1.27111.903982.0468623.68831.16754105.831.71547
1 AUD0.667550.52521611.0750512.44150.61333155.58360.900992
1 NZD0.620950.4885520.930192111.5730.57051651.70340.838096

How to convert Mongolian tugriks to Argentine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MNT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ARS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MNT to ARS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / Argentine Peso
1 MNT0.10450 ARS
5 MNT0.52252 ARS
10 MNT1.04504 ARS
20 MNT2.09008 ARS
50 MNT5.22520 ARS
100 MNT10.45040 ARS
250 MNT26.12600 ARS
500 MNT52.25200 ARS
1000 MNT104.50400 ARS
2000 MNT209.00800 ARS
5000 MNT522.52000 ARS
10000 MNT1045.04000 ARS
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Mongolian Tugrik
1 ARS9.56900 MNT
5 ARS47.84500 MNT
10 ARS95.69000 MNT
20 ARS191.38000 MNT
50 ARS478.45000 MNT
100 ARS956.90000 MNT
250 ARS2392.25000 MNT
500 ARS4784.50000 MNT
1000 ARS9569.00000 MNT
2000 ARS19138.00000 MNT
5000 ARS47845.00000 MNT
10000 ARS95690.00000 MNT