Mongolian tugrik to Argentine pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Mongolian tugrik to Argentine pesos is currently 0.282 today, reflecting a 0.043% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Mongolian tugrik has remained relatively stable, with a 0.602% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Mongolian tugrik to Argentine pesos has fluctuated between a high of 0.282 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 0.280 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-09-2024, with a 0.186% increase in value.