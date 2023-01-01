100 Argentine pesos to Costa Rican colóns

Convert ARS to CRC at the real exchange rate

100 ars
146.77 crc

1.00000 ARS = 1.46769 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:41
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDAUDCADEURNADSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.5141.35450.9166518.82551.337818.82440.791264
1 AUD0.660510.8946470.60540812.43420.88361712.43350.52263
1 CAD0.738281.1177610.676713.89850.98767113.89770.584175
1 EUR1.0911.651781.47776120.53861.4595420.53740.8632

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Argentine pesos to Costa Rican colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ARS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CRC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ARS to CRC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Argentine pesos

ARS to USD

ARS to AUD

ARS to CAD

ARS to EUR

ARS to NAD

ARS to SGD

ARS to ZAR

ARS to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Costa Rican Colón
1 ARS1.46769 CRC
5 ARS7.33845 CRC
10 ARS14.67690 CRC
20 ARS29.35380 CRC
50 ARS73.38450 CRC
100 ARS146.76900 CRC
250 ARS366.92250 CRC
500 ARS733.84500 CRC
1000 ARS1467.69000 CRC
2000 ARS2935.38000 CRC
5000 ARS7338.45000 CRC
10000 ARS14676.90000 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Argentine Peso
1 CRC0.68134 ARS
5 CRC3.40671 ARS
10 CRC6.81342 ARS
20 CRC13.62684 ARS
50 CRC34.06710 ARS
100 CRC68.13420 ARS
250 CRC170.33550 ARS
500 CRC340.67100 ARS
1000 CRC681.34200 ARS
2000 CRC1362.68400 ARS
5000 CRC3406.71000 ARS
10000 CRC6813.42000 ARS