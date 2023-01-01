500 Armenian drams to Tanzanian shillings

Convert AMD to TZS at the real exchange rate

500 amd
3,110.65 tzs

1.00000 AMD = 6.22129 TZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:12
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86211.090990.8961.476971.646640.953618.9496
1 GBP1.1599611.26535105.4311.713161.909961.1061421.9799
1 USD0.916650.790295183.3221.35391.509430.8741517.3706
1 INR0.01100160.009484830.012001610.0162490.01811570.01049120.208476

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Armenian drams to Tanzanian shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TZS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AMD to TZS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Armenian drams

AMD to USD

AMD to EUR

AMD to GBP

AMD to INR

AMD to JPY

AMD to RUB

AMD to AUD

AMD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Tanzanian Shilling
1 AMD6.22129 TZS
5 AMD31.10645 TZS
10 AMD62.21290 TZS
20 AMD124.42580 TZS
50 AMD311.06450 TZS
100 AMD622.12900 TZS
250 AMD1555.32250 TZS
500 AMD3110.64500 TZS
1000 AMD6221.29000 TZS
2000 AMD12442.58000 TZS
5000 AMD31106.45000 TZS
10000 AMD62212.90000 TZS
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Armenian Dram
1 TZS0.16074 AMD
5 TZS0.80369 AMD
10 TZS1.60738 AMD
20 TZS3.21476 AMD
50 TZS8.03690 AMD
100 TZS16.07380 AMD
250 TZS40.18450 AMD
500 TZS80.36900 AMD
1000 TZS160.73800 AMD
2000 TZS321.47600 AMD
5000 TZS803.69000 AMD
10000 TZS1607.38000 AMD