1 thousand Armenian drams to Tanzanian shillings

Convert AMD to TZS at the real exchange rate

1,000 amd
6,221.28 tzs

1.00000 AMD = 6.22128 TZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:11
How to convert Armenian drams to Tanzanian shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TZS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AMD to TZS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Tanzanian Shilling
1 AMD6.22128 TZS
5 AMD31.10640 TZS
10 AMD62.21280 TZS
20 AMD124.42560 TZS
50 AMD311.06400 TZS
100 AMD622.12800 TZS
250 AMD1555.32000 TZS
500 AMD3110.64000 TZS
1000 AMD6221.28000 TZS
2000 AMD12442.56000 TZS
5000 AMD31106.40000 TZS
10000 AMD62212.80000 TZS
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Armenian Dram
1 TZS0.16074 AMD
5 TZS0.80369 AMD
10 TZS1.60739 AMD
20 TZS3.21478 AMD
50 TZS8.03695 AMD
100 TZS16.07390 AMD
250 TZS40.18475 AMD
500 TZS80.36950 AMD
1000 TZS160.73900 AMD
2000 TZS321.47800 AMD
5000 TZS803.69500 AMD
10000 TZS1607.39000 AMD