Armenian drams to Solomon Islands dollars today

Convert AMD to SBD at the real exchange rate

1,000 amd
20.42 sbd

1.000 AMD = 0.02042 SBD

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:25
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8551.08790.2991.4761.6640.96618.252
1 GBP1.1711.272105.6561.7271.9471.1321.356
1 USD0.920.786183.0791.3581.5310.88916.793
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Armenian drams to Solomon Islands dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SBD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AMD to SBD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Armenian dram

AMD to USD

AMD to EUR

AMD to GBP

AMD to INR

AMD to JPY

AMD to RUB

AMD to AUD

AMD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Solomon Islands Dollar
1 AMD0.02042 SBD
5 AMD0.10208 SBD
10 AMD0.20416 SBD
20 AMD0.40832 SBD
50 AMD1.02080 SBD
100 AMD2.04160 SBD
250 AMD5.10400 SBD
500 AMD10.20800 SBD
1000 AMD20.41600 SBD
2000 AMD40.83200 SBD
5000 AMD102.08000 SBD
10000 AMD204.16000 SBD
Conversion rates Solomon Islands Dollar / Armenian Dram
1 SBD48.98120 AMD
5 SBD244.90600 AMD
10 SBD489.81200 AMD
20 SBD979.62400 AMD
50 SBD2,449.06000 AMD
100 SBD4,898.12000 AMD
250 SBD12,245.30000 AMD
500 SBD24,490.60000 AMD
1000 SBD48,981.20000 AMD
2000 SBD97,962.40000 AMD
5000 SBD244,906.00000 AMD
10000 SBD489,812.00000 AMD