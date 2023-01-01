1 Albanian lek to Polish zloty

Convert ALL to PLN at the real exchange rate

1 all
0.04 pln

1.00000 ALL = 0.04288 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:38
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86231.088890.75471.476791.648450.9530518.9294
1 GBP1.1596911.26265105.2461.71261.911661.1052421.9519
1 USD0.918450.791985183.3531.356351.5140.8753517.3856
1 INR0.01101870.009501580.011997210.01627240.01816380.01050170.208578

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Albanian leks to Polish zloty

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ALL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PLN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ALL to PLN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Albanian lek

ALL to USD

ALL to EUR

ALL to GBP

ALL to CAD

ALL to PHP

ALL to MKD

ALL to AUD

ALL to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Polish Zloty
1 ALL0.04288 PLN
5 ALL0.21438 PLN
10 ALL0.42876 PLN
20 ALL0.85751 PLN
50 ALL2.14379 PLN
100 ALL4.28757 PLN
250 ALL10.71893 PLN
500 ALL21.43785 PLN
1000 ALL42.87570 PLN
2000 ALL85.75140 PLN
5000 ALL214.37850 PLN
10000 ALL428.75700 PLN
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Albanian Lek
1 PLN23.32320 ALL
5 PLN116.61600 ALL
10 PLN233.23200 ALL
20 PLN466.46400 ALL
50 PLN1166.16000 ALL
100 PLN2332.32000 ALL
250 PLN5830.80000 ALL
500 PLN11661.60000 ALL
1000 PLN23323.20000 ALL
2000 PLN46646.40000 ALL
5000 PLN116616.00000 ALL
10000 PLN233232.00000 ALL