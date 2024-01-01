United Arab Emirates dirhams to Haitian gourdes today

Convert AED to HTG at the real exchange rate

1,000 aed
36,060.40 htg

1.000 AED = 36.06 HTG

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:05
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08790.2931.4761.6650.96618.255
1 GBP1.17111.272105.6871.7271.9481.13121.368
1 USD0.920.786183.0971.3581.5320.88916.801
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Haitian gourdes

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HTG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to HTG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for United Arab Emirates dirham

AED to USD

AED to INR

AED to PKR

AED to EUR

AED to GBP

AED to PHP

AED to CAD

AED to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Haitian Gourde
1 AED36.06040 HTG
5 AED180.30200 HTG
10 AED360.60400 HTG
20 AED721.20800 HTG
50 AED1,803.02000 HTG
100 AED3,606.04000 HTG
250 AED9,015.10000 HTG
500 AED18,030.20000 HTG
1000 AED36,060.40000 HTG
2000 AED72,120.80000 HTG
5000 AED180,302.00000 HTG
10000 AED360,604.00000 HTG
Conversion rates Haitian Gourde / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 HTG0.02773 AED
5 HTG0.13866 AED
10 HTG0.27731 AED
20 HTG0.55463 AED
50 HTG1.38657 AED
100 HTG2.77313 AED
250 HTG6.93283 AED
500 HTG13.86565 AED
1000 HTG27.73130 AED
2000 HTG55.46260 AED
5000 HTG138.65650 AED
10000 HTG277.31300 AED