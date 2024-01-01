100 Zambian kwacha to Kazakhstani tenges

Convert ZMW to KZT at the real exchange rate

100 zmw
1,750.66 kzt

1.00000 ZMW = 17.50660 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:08
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADSGDAUDINRGBPZAR
1 USD10.912951.33571.328651.4908783.10910.78477518.6209
1 EUR1.095411.463131.45541.633191.03770.8596420.3973
1 CAD0.7486710.68346810.9947221.1161762.22140.58753913.9409
1 SGD0.7526440.6870951.0053111.1220962.55150.59065614.0149

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Zambian kwacha to Kazakhstani tenges

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ZMW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KZT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ZMW to KZT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Zambian kwacha

ZMW to USD

ZMW to EUR

ZMW to CAD

ZMW to SGD

ZMW to AUD

ZMW to INR

ZMW to GBP

ZMW to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates ZMW / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 ZMW17.50660 KZT
5 ZMW87.53300 KZT
10 ZMW175.06600 KZT
20 ZMW350.13200 KZT
50 ZMW875.33000 KZT
100 ZMW1750.66000 KZT
250 ZMW4376.65000 KZT
500 ZMW8753.30000 KZT
1000 ZMW17506.60000 KZT
2000 ZMW35013.20000 KZT
5000 ZMW87533.00000 KZT
10000 ZMW175066.00000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / ZMW
1 KZT0.05712 ZMW
5 KZT0.28561 ZMW
10 KZT0.57121 ZMW
20 KZT1.14243 ZMW
50 KZT2.85607 ZMW
100 KZT5.71214 ZMW
250 KZT14.28035 ZMW
500 KZT28.56070 ZMW
1000 KZT57.12140 ZMW
2000 KZT114.24280 ZMW
5000 KZT285.60700 ZMW
10000 KZT571.21400 ZMW