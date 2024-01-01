1 Zambian kwacha to Brazilian reais

Convert ZMW to BRL at the real exchange rate

1 zmw
0.19 brl

1.00000 ZMW = 0.18804 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADSGDAUDINRGBPZAR
1 USD10.913051.336251.328951.4908783.13030.7849618.6249
1 EUR1.0952511.463531.455531.6328791.04850.8597420.3989
1 CAD0.7483630.6832810.9945371.1157162.21160.58743513.9382
1 SGD0.7524740.6870341.0054911.1218462.55340.59066214.0147

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Zambian kwacha to Brazilian reais

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ZMW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BRL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ZMW to BRL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Zambian kwacha

ZMW to USD

ZMW to EUR

ZMW to CAD

ZMW to SGD

ZMW to AUD

ZMW to INR

ZMW to GBP

ZMW to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates ZMW / Brazilian Real
1 ZMW0.18804 BRL
5 ZMW0.94020 BRL
10 ZMW1.88040 BRL
20 ZMW3.76080 BRL
50 ZMW9.40200 BRL
100 ZMW18.80400 BRL
250 ZMW47.01000 BRL
500 ZMW94.02000 BRL
1000 ZMW188.04000 BRL
2000 ZMW376.08000 BRL
5000 ZMW940.20000 BRL
10000 ZMW1880.40000 BRL
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / ZMW
1 BRL5.31801 ZMW
5 BRL26.59005 ZMW
10 BRL53.18010 ZMW
20 BRL106.36020 ZMW
50 BRL265.90050 ZMW
100 BRL531.80100 ZMW
250 BRL1329.50250 ZMW
500 BRL2659.00500 ZMW
1000 BRL5318.01000 ZMW
2000 BRL10636.02000 ZMW
5000 BRL26590.05000 ZMW
10000 BRL53180.10000 ZMW