CFA francs BCEAO to Eswatini Emalangeni today

Convert XOF to SZL at the real exchange rate

1,000 xof
29.58 szl

CFA1.000 XOF = L0.02958 SZL

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:23
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADEURAUDMADSGDNGN
1 USD10.7921.3710.9361.5059.9491.3591,532.84
1 GBP1.26211.731.1811.89912.5551.7151,934.37
1 CAD0.7290.57810.6831.0987.2570.9911,118.17
1 EUR1.0680.8461.46411.60710.6261.4511,637.23

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFA francs BCEAO to Eswatini Emalangeni

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XOF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SZL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XOF to SZL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for CFA franc BCEAO

XOF to USD

XOF to GBP

XOF to CAD

XOF to EUR

XOF to AUD

XOF to MAD

XOF to SGD

XOF to NGN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Swazi Lilangeni
1 XOF0.02958 SZL
5 XOF0.14789 SZL
10 XOF0.29577 SZL
20 XOF0.59155 SZL
50 XOF1.47887 SZL
100 XOF2.95774 SZL
250 XOF7.39435 SZL
500 XOF14.78870 SZL
1000 XOF29.57740 SZL
2000 XOF59.15480 SZL
5000 XOF147.88700 SZL
10000 XOF295.77400 SZL
Conversion rates Swazi Lilangeni / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 SZL33.80960 XOF
5 SZL169.04800 XOF
10 SZL338.09600 XOF
20 SZL676.19200 XOF
50 SZL1,690.48000 XOF
100 SZL3,380.96000 XOF
250 SZL8,452.40000 XOF
500 SZL16,904.80000 XOF
1000 SZL33,809.60000 XOF
2000 SZL67,619.20000 XOF
5000 SZL169,048.00000 XOF
10000 SZL338,096.00000 XOF