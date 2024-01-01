1 CFA franc BCEAO to Nepalese rupees

Convert XOF to NPR at the real exchange rate

1 xof
0.22 npr

CFA1.000 XOF = ₨0.2177 NPR

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:11
Top currencies

 USDGBPCADEURAUDMADSGDNGN
1 USD10.7921.3710.9361.5059.9491.3591,533.66
1 GBP1.26211.731.1821.89912.5561.7151,935.56
1 CAD0.730.57810.6831.0987.2580.9911,118.85
1 EUR1.0680.8461.46411.60710.6261.4511,637.95

Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Nepalese Rupee
1 XOF0.21772 NPR
5 XOF1.08861 NPR
10 XOF2.17723 NPR
20 XOF4.35446 NPR
50 XOF10.88615 NPR
100 XOF21.77230 NPR
250 XOF54.43075 NPR
500 XOF108.86150 NPR
1000 XOF217.72300 NPR
2000 XOF435.44600 NPR
5000 XOF1,088.61500 NPR
10000 XOF2,177.23000 NPR
Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 NPR4.59298 XOF
5 NPR22.96490 XOF
10 NPR45.92980 XOF
20 NPR91.85960 XOF
50 NPR229.64900 XOF
100 NPR459.29800 XOF
250 NPR1,148.24500 XOF
500 NPR2,296.49000 XOF
1000 NPR4,592.98000 XOF
2000 NPR9,185.96000 XOF
5000 NPR22,964.90000 XOF
10000 NPR45,929.80000 XOF