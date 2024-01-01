50 CFA francs BCEAO to Mauritanian ouguiyas

Convert XOF to MRU at the real exchange rate

50 xof
3.21 mru

CFA1.000 XOF = UM0.06424 MRU

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:54
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 XOF0.06424 MRU
5 XOF0.32118 MRU
10 XOF0.64237 MRU
20 XOF1.28473 MRU
50 XOF3.21183 MRU
100 XOF6.42366 MRU
250 XOF16.05915 MRU
500 XOF32.11830 MRU
1000 XOF64.23660 MRU
2000 XOF128.47320 MRU
5000 XOF321.18300 MRU
10000 XOF642.36600 MRU
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 MRU15.56750 XOF
5 MRU77.83750 XOF
10 MRU155.67500 XOF
20 MRU311.35000 XOF
50 MRU778.37500 XOF
100 MRU1,556.75000 XOF
250 MRU3,891.87500 XOF
500 MRU7,783.75000 XOF
1000 MRU15,567.50000 XOF
2000 MRU31,135.00000 XOF
5000 MRU77,837.50000 XOF
10000 MRU155,675.00000 XOF