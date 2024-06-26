CFA franc BCEAO to Mauritanian ouguiyas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for CFA franc BCEAO to Mauritanian ouguiyas is currently 0.064 today, reflecting a -0.220% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of CFA franc BCEAO has remained relatively stable, with a 0.006% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of CFA franc BCEAO to Mauritanian ouguiyas has fluctuated between a high of 0.064 on 26-06-2024 and a low of 0.064 on 21-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 26-06-2024, with a 0.321% increase in value.