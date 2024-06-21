CFA 프랑 BCEAO 모리타니어: ouguiyas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for CFA 프랑 BCEAO 모리타니어: ouguiyas is currently 0.064 today, reflecting a 0.138% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of CFA 프랑 BCEAO has remained relatively stable, with a -0.104% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of CFA 프랑 BCEAO 모리타니어: ouguiyas has fluctuated between a high of 0.064 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 0.064 on 21-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-06-2024, with a 0.319% increase in value.