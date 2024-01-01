Convert XOF to ILS at the real exchange rate

CFA1.000 XOF = ₪0.006109 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:11
Top currencies

 USDGBPCADEURAUDMADSGDNGN
1 USD10.7921.3710.9371.5059.951.3591,532.2
1 GBP1.26211.731.1821.912.5561.7151,933.56
1 CAD0.730.57810.6831.0987.2590.9921,117.86
1 EUR1.0680.8461.46411.60710.6251.4511,636.16

Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Israeli New Sheqel
1 XOF0.00611 ILS
5 XOF0.03055 ILS
10 XOF0.06109 ILS
20 XOF0.12218 ILS
50 XOF0.30545 ILS
100 XOF0.61091 ILS
250 XOF1.52727 ILS
500 XOF3.05454 ILS
1000 XOF6.10907 ILS
2000 XOF12.21814 ILS
5000 XOF30.54535 ILS
10000 XOF61.09070 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 ILS163.69100 XOF
5 ILS818.45500 XOF
10 ILS1,636.91000 XOF
20 ILS3,273.82000 XOF
50 ILS8,184.55000 XOF
100 ILS16,369.10000 XOF
250 ILS40,922.75000 XOF
500 ILS81,845.50000 XOF
1000 ILS163,691.00000 XOF
2000 ILS327,382.00000 XOF
5000 ILS818,455.00000 XOF
10000 ILS1,636,910.00000 XOF