CFA franc BCEAO to Israeli new sheqels exchange rate history

The exchange rate for CFA franc BCEAO to Israeli new sheqels is currently 0.006 today, reflecting a -0.038% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of CFA franc BCEAO has remained relatively stable, with a 0.311% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of CFA franc BCEAO to Israeli new sheqels has fluctuated between a high of 0.006 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 0.006 on 20-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 23-06-2024, with a -0.406% decrease in value.