CFA 프랑 BCEAO 이스라엘 새 셰켈로 바꾸다. exchange rate history

The exchange rate for CFA 프랑 BCEAO 이스라엘 새 셰켈로 바꾸다. is currently 0.006 today, reflecting a 0.665% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of CFA 프랑 BCEAO has remained relatively stable, with a 0.895% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of CFA 프랑 BCEAO 이스라엘 새 셰켈로 바꾸다. has fluctuated between a high of 0.006 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 0.006 on 16-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 16-06-2024, with a 1.416% increase in value.