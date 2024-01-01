100 Samoan talas to Norwegian kroner

Convert WST to NOK at the real exchange rate

WS$1.000 WST = kr4.030 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:18
WST to NOK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

NOK
1 WST to NOKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.04764.0476
Low3.88683.8456
Average3.97533.9437
Change2.94%-0.24%
1 WST to NOK stats

The performance of WST to NOK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.0476 and a 30 day low of 3.8868. This means the 30 day average was 3.9753. The change for WST to NOK was 2.94.

The performance of WST to NOK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.0476 and a 90 day low of 3.8456. This means the 90 day average was 3.9437. The change for WST to NOK was -0.24.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Norwegian Krone
1 WST4.03040 NOK
5 WST20.15200 NOK
10 WST40.30400 NOK
20 WST80.60800 NOK
50 WST201.52000 NOK
100 WST403.04000 NOK
250 WST1,007.60000 NOK
500 WST2,015.20000 NOK
1000 WST4,030.40000 NOK
2000 WST8,060.80000 NOK
5000 WST20,152.00000 NOK
10000 WST40,304.00000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Samoan Tala
1 NOK0.24811 WST
5 NOK1.24057 WST
10 NOK2.48114 WST
20 NOK4.96228 WST
50 NOK12.40570 WST
100 NOK24.81140 WST
250 NOK62.02850 WST
500 NOK124.05700 WST
1000 NOK248.11400 WST
2000 NOK496.22800 WST
5000 NOK1,240.57000 WST
10000 NOK2,481.14000 WST