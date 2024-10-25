Samoan tala to Norwegian kroner exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Samoan tala to Norwegian kroner is currently 4.030 today, reflecting a 1.679% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Samoan tala has remained relatively stable, with a 1.327% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Samoan tala to Norwegian kroner has fluctuated between a high of 4.059 on 21-10-2024 and a low of 3.961 on 24-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 23-10-2024, with a 1.384% increase in value.