5,000 Samoan talas to Georgian laris

WS$1.000 WST = ₾1.007 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:55
0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

GEL
1 WST to GELLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.02271.0227
Low0.99540.9758
Average1.01070.9983
Change-0.28%1.30%
1 WST to GEL stats

The performance of WST to GEL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.0227 and a 30 day low of 0.9954. This means the 30 day average was 1.0107. The change for WST to GEL was -0.28.

The performance of WST to GEL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.0227 and a 90 day low of 0.9758. This means the 90 day average was 0.9983. The change for WST to GEL was 1.30.

 USDEURAUDZARCADGBPINRSGD
1 USD10.9241.50917.6781.3850.77184.0771.32
1 EUR1.08311.63319.1381.4990.83491.0221.429
1 AUD0.6630.612111.7190.9180.51155.7350.875
1 ZAR0.0570.0520.08510.0780.0444.7560.075

Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Georgian Lari
1 WST1.00679 GEL
5 WST5.03395 GEL
10 WST10.06790 GEL
20 WST20.13580 GEL
50 WST50.33950 GEL
100 WST100.67900 GEL
250 WST251.69750 GEL
500 WST503.39500 GEL
1000 WST1,006.79000 GEL
2000 WST2,013.58000 GEL
5000 WST5,033.95000 GEL
10000 WST10,067.90000 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Samoan Tala
1 GEL0.99326 WST
5 GEL4.96628 WST
10 GEL9.93256 WST
20 GEL19.86512 WST
50 GEL49.66280 WST
100 GEL99.32560 WST
250 GEL248.31400 WST
500 GEL496.62800 WST
1000 GEL993.25600 WST
2000 GEL1,986.51200 WST
5000 GEL4,966.28000 WST
10000 GEL9,932.56000 WST