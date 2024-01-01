Convert GEL to WST at the real exchange rate

10 thousand Georgian laris to Samoan talas

10,000 gel
9,540.82 wst

₾1.000 GEL = WS$0.9541 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:27
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8461.07489.5911.4661.6130.95919.271
1 GBP1.18211.269105.8641.7331.9061.13322.771
1 USD0.9310.788183.4491.3661.5030.89317.95
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.215

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Georgian laris to Samoan talas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GEL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and WST in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GEL to WST rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Georgian laris

GEL to USD

GEL to EUR

GEL to GBP

GEL to INR

GEL to JPY

GEL to RUB

GEL to AUD

GEL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Samoan Tala
1 GEL0.95408 WST
5 GEL4.77041 WST
10 GEL9.54082 WST
20 GEL19.08164 WST
50 GEL47.70410 WST
100 GEL95.40820 WST
250 GEL238.52050 WST
500 GEL477.04100 WST
1000 GEL954.08200 WST
2000 GEL1,908.16400 WST
5000 GEL4,770.41000 WST
10000 GEL9,540.82000 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Georgian Lari
1 WST1.04813 GEL
5 WST5.24065 GEL
10 WST10.48130 GEL
20 WST20.96260 GEL
50 WST52.40650 GEL
100 WST104.81300 GEL
250 WST262.03250 GEL
500 WST524.06500 GEL
1000 WST1,048.13000 GEL
2000 WST2,096.26000 GEL
5000 WST5,240.65000 GEL
10000 WST10,481.30000 GEL