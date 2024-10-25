Samoan tala to Georgian laris Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the Samoan tala to Georgian laris history summary. This is the Samoan tala (WST) to Georgian laris (GEL) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of WST and GEL historical data from 25-10-2019 to 25-10-2024.
WST to GEL conversion chart
1 WST = 1.00679 GEL
0
Samoan tala to Georgian laris exchange rate history
The exchange rate for Samoan tala to Georgian laris is currently 1.007 today, reflecting a 1.814% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Samoan tala has remained relatively stable, with a 1.397% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of Samoan tala to Georgian laris has fluctuated between a high of 1.008 on 22-10-2024 and a low of 0.989 on 24-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 22-10-2024, with a -1.329% decrease in value.
