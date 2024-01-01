1 Samoan tala to Egyptian pounds

Convert WST to EGP at the real exchange rate

WS$1.000 WST = E£17.97 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:45
WST to EGP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

EGP
1 WST to EGPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High18.084818.1331
Low17.790017.4666
Average17.968117.9129
Change0.01%1.44%
1 WST to EGP stats

The performance of WST to EGP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 18.0848 and a 30 day low of 17.7900. This means the 30 day average was 17.9681. The change for WST to EGP was 0.01.

The performance of WST to EGP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 18.1331 and a 90 day low of 17.4666. This means the 90 day average was 17.9129. The change for WST to EGP was 1.44.

Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Egyptian Pound
1 WST17.97170 EGP
5 WST89.85850 EGP
10 WST179.71700 EGP
20 WST359.43400 EGP
50 WST898.58500 EGP
100 WST1797.17000 EGP
250 WST4492.92500 EGP
500 WST8985.85000 EGP
1000 WST17971.70000 EGP
2000 WST35943.40000 EGP
5000 WST89858.50000 EGP
10000 WST179717.00000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Samoan Tala
1 EGP0.05564 WST
5 EGP0.27822 WST
10 EGP0.55643 WST
20 EGP1.11286 WST
50 EGP2.78215 WST
100 EGP5.56431 WST
250 EGP13.91078 WST
500 EGP27.82155 WST
1000 EGP55.64310 WST
2000 EGP111.28620 WST
5000 EGP278.21550 WST
10000 EGP556.43100 WST