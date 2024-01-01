20 Egyptian pounds to Samoan talas

Convert EGP to WST at the real exchange rate

E£1.000 EGP = WS$0.05573 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:07
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

EGP to WST conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

WST
1 EGP to WSTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.05620.0573
Low0.05510.0551
Average0.05560.0558
Change0.37%-0.37%
View full history

1 EGP to WST stats

The performance of EGP to WST in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0562 and a 30 day low of 0.0551. This means the 30 day average was 0.0556. The change for EGP to WST was 0.37.

The performance of EGP to WST in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0573 and a 90 day low of 0.0551. This means the 90 day average was 0.0558. The change for EGP to WST was -0.37.

Track market ratesView EGP to WST chart

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDINRAEDTRY
1 USD10.9291.3840.7721.50784.083.67334.294
1 EUR1.07711.490.8311.62390.5253.95436.922
1 CAD0.7230.67110.5581.08960.7632.65424.783
1 GBP1.2951.2031.79211.952108.9054.75744.419

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Samoan talas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and WST in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to WST rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Egyptian pounds

EGP to USD

EGP to EUR

EGP to CAD

EGP to GBP

EGP to AUD

EGP to INR

EGP to AED

EGP to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Samoan Tala
1 EGP0.05573 WST
5 EGP0.27864 WST
10 EGP0.55728 WST
20 EGP1.11456 WST
50 EGP2.78641 WST
100 EGP5.57281 WST
250 EGP13.93203 WST
500 EGP27.86405 WST
1000 EGP55.72810 WST
2000 EGP111.45620 WST
5000 EGP278.64050 WST
10000 EGP557.28100 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Egyptian Pound
1 WST17.94430 EGP
5 WST89.72150 EGP
10 WST179.44300 EGP
20 WST358.88600 EGP
50 WST897.21500 EGP
100 WST1,794.43000 EGP
250 WST4,486.07500 EGP
500 WST8,972.15000 EGP
1000 WST17,944.30000 EGP
2000 WST35,888.60000 EGP
5000 WST89,721.50000 EGP
10000 WST179,443.00000 EGP