Samoan tala to Egyptian pounds exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Samoan tala to Egyptian pounds is currently 17.972 today, reflecting a 1.757% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Samoan tala has remained relatively stable, with a 1.062% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Samoan tala to Egyptian pounds has fluctuated between a high of 18.015 on 21-10-2024 and a low of 17.661 on 24-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 22-10-2024, with a -1.250% decrease in value.