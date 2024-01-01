5 Samoan talas to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks
Convert WST to BAM at the real exchange rate
WST to BAM conversion chart
1 WST = 0.66610 BAM
0
|1 WST to BAM
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.6694
|0.6694
|Low
|0.6486
|0.6432
|Average
|0.6608
|0.6543
|Change
|2.41%
|0.88%
|View full history
1 WST to BAM stats
The performance of WST to BAM in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.6694 and a 30 day low of 0.6486. This means the 30 day average was 0.6608. The change for WST to BAM was 2.41.
The performance of WST to BAM in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.6694 and a 90 day low of 0.6432. This means the 90 day average was 0.6543. The change for WST to BAM was 0.88.
|Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
|1 WST
|0.66610 BAM
|5 WST
|3.33051 BAM
|10 WST
|6.66102 BAM
|20 WST
|13.32204 BAM
|50 WST
|33.30510 BAM
|100 WST
|66.61020 BAM
|250 WST
|166.52550 BAM
|500 WST
|333.05100 BAM
|1000 WST
|666.10200 BAM
|2000 WST
|1,332.20400 BAM
|5000 WST
|3,330.51000 BAM
|10000 WST
|6,661.02000 BAM
|Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Samoan Tala
|1 BAM
|1.50127 WST
|5 BAM
|7.50635 WST
|10 BAM
|15.01270 WST
|20 BAM
|30.02540 WST
|50 BAM
|75.06350 WST
|100 BAM
|150.12700 WST
|250 BAM
|375.31750 WST
|500 BAM
|750.63500 WST
|1000 BAM
|1,501.27000 WST
|2000 BAM
|3,002.54000 WST
|5000 BAM
|7,506.35000 WST
|10000 BAM
|15,012.70000 WST