Samoan tala to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Samoan tala to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks is currently 0.666 today, reflecting a 1.288% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Samoan tala has remained relatively stable, with a 1.009% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Samoan tala to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks has fluctuated between a high of 0.670 on 21-10-2024 and a low of 0.656 on 22-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 23-10-2024, with a 1.304% increase in value.