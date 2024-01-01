10 Samoan talas to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks

Convert WST to BAM at the real exchange rate

WS$1.000 WST = KM0.6662 BAM

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:03
WST to BAM conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

BAM
1 WST to BAMLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.66940.6694
Low0.64860.6432
Average0.66080.6543
Change2.41%0.88%
1 WST to BAM stats

The performance of WST to BAM in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.6694 and a 30 day low of 0.6486. This means the 30 day average was 0.6608. The change for WST to BAM was 2.41.

The performance of WST to BAM in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.6694 and a 90 day low of 0.6432. This means the 90 day average was 0.6543. The change for WST to BAM was 0.88.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Samoan talas to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select WST in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BAM in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current WST to BAM rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 WST0.66619 BAM
5 WST3.33097 BAM
10 WST6.66194 BAM
20 WST13.32388 BAM
50 WST33.30970 BAM
100 WST66.61940 BAM
250 WST166.54850 BAM
500 WST333.09700 BAM
1000 WST666.19400 BAM
2000 WST1,332.38800 BAM
5000 WST3,330.97000 BAM
10000 WST6,661.94000 BAM
Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Samoan Tala
1 BAM1.50106 WST
5 BAM7.50530 WST
10 BAM15.01060 WST
20 BAM30.02120 WST
50 BAM75.05300 WST
100 BAM150.10600 WST
250 BAM375.26500 WST
500 BAM750.53000 WST
1000 BAM1,501.06000 WST
2000 BAM3,002.12000 WST
5000 BAM7,505.30000 WST
10000 BAM15,010.60000 WST