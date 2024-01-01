5,000,000 Vietnamese dongs to Chinese yuan rmb

Convert VND to CNY at the real exchange rate

₫1.000 VND = ¥0.0002802 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:34
VND to CNY conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

CNY
1 VND to CNYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00030.0003
Low0.00030.0003
Average0.00030.0003
Change-2.04%-2.16%
1 VND to CNY stats

The performance of VND to CNY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0003 and a 30 day low of 0.0003. This means the 30 day average was 0.0003. The change for VND to CNY was -2.04.

The performance of VND to CNY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0003 and a 90 day low of 0.0003. This means the 90 day average was 0.0003. The change for VND to CNY was -2.16.

Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDKRWCADTHBJPY
1 USD11.5070.9241.3181,380.371.38533.654151.925
1 AUD0.66410.6130.875916.0830.91922.335100.825
1 EUR1.0821.63111.4271,493.841.49936.42164.42
1 SGD0.7581.1430.70111,046.961.0525.525115.23

Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Chinese Yuan RMB
1000 VND0.28016 CNY
2000 VND0.56032 CNY
5000 VND1.40081 CNY
10000 VND2.80162 CNY
20000 VND5.60324 CNY
50000 VND14.00810 CNY
100000 VND28.01620 CNY
200000 VND56.03240 CNY
500000 VND140.08100 CNY
1000000 VND280.16200 CNY
2000000 VND560.32400 CNY
5000000 VND1,400.81000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Vietnamese Dong
1 CNY3,569.37000 VND
5 CNY17,846.85000 VND
10 CNY35,693.70000 VND
20 CNY71,387.40000 VND
50 CNY178,468.50000 VND
100 CNY356,937.00000 VND
250 CNY892,342.50000 VND
500 CNY1,784,685.00000 VND
1000 CNY3,569,370.00000 VND
2000 CNY7,138,740.00000 VND
5000 CNY17,846,850.00000 VND
10000 CNY35,693,700.00000 VND