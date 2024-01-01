1 thousand Vietnamese dongs to Chinese yuan rmb
Convert VND to CNY at the real exchange rate
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
VND to CNY conversion chart
1 VND = 0.00028 CNY
0
Waiting on a better rate?
Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.
|1 VND to CNY
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0003
|0.0003
|Low
|0.0003
|0.0003
|Average
|0.0003
|0.0003
|Change
|-2.02%
|-2.14%
|View full history
1 VND to CNY stats
The performance of VND to CNY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0003 and a 30 day low of 0.0003. This means the 30 day average was 0.0003. The change for VND to CNY was -2.02.
The performance of VND to CNY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0003 and a 90 day low of 0.0003. This means the 90 day average was 0.0003. The change for VND to CNY was -2.14.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Vietnamese dongs to Chinese yuan rmb
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select VND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CNY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current VND to CNY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Vietnamese dongs
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Chinese Yuan RMB
|1000 VND
|0.28021 CNY
|2000 VND
|0.56042 CNY
|5000 VND
|1.40106 CNY
|10000 VND
|2.80211 CNY
|20000 VND
|5.60422 CNY
|50000 VND
|14.01055 CNY
|100000 VND
|28.02110 CNY
|200000 VND
|56.04220 CNY
|500000 VND
|140.10550 CNY
|1000000 VND
|280.21100 CNY
|2000000 VND
|560.42200 CNY
|5000000 VND
|1,401.05500 CNY
|Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Vietnamese Dong
|1 CNY
|3,568.74000 VND
|5 CNY
|17,843.70000 VND
|10 CNY
|35,687.40000 VND
|20 CNY
|71,374.80000 VND
|50 CNY
|178,437.00000 VND
|100 CNY
|356,874.00000 VND
|250 CNY
|892,185.00000 VND
|500 CNY
|1,784,370.00000 VND
|1000 CNY
|3,568,740.00000 VND
|2000 CNY
|7,137,480.00000 VND
|5000 CNY
|17,843,700.00000 VND
|10000 CNY
|35,687,400.00000 VND