1 Chinese yuan rmb to Vietnamese dongs

Convert CNY to VND at the real exchange rate

1 cny
3,381 vnd

1.00000 CNY = 3381.20000 VND

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:35
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Vietnamese Dong
1 CNY3381.20000 VND
5 CNY16906.00000 VND
10 CNY33812.00000 VND
20 CNY67624.00000 VND
50 CNY169060.00000 VND
100 CNY338120.00000 VND
250 CNY845300.00000 VND
500 CNY1690600.00000 VND
1000 CNY3381200.00000 VND
2000 CNY6762400.00000 VND
5000 CNY16906000.00000 VND
10000 CNY33812000.00000 VND
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 VND0.00030 CNY
5 VND0.00148 CNY
10 VND0.00296 CNY
20 VND0.00592 CNY
50 VND0.01479 CNY
100 VND0.02958 CNY
250 VND0.07394 CNY
500 VND0.14788 CNY
1000 VND0.29575 CNY
2000 VND0.59151 CNY
5000 VND1.47876 CNY
10000 VND2.95753 CNY