5 Uzbekistan soms to CFA francs BCEAO

Convert UZS to XOF at the real exchange rate

so'm1.000 UZS = CFA0.04728 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:49
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

UZS to XOF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

XOF
1 UZS to XOFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.04750.0484
Low0.04610.0460
Average0.04680.0469
Change2.32%-1.37%
View full history

1 UZS to XOF stats

The performance of UZS to XOF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0475 and a 30 day low of 0.0461. This means the 30 day average was 0.0468. The change for UZS to XOF was 2.32.

The performance of UZS to XOF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0484 and a 90 day low of 0.0460. This means the 90 day average was 0.0469. The change for UZS to XOF was -1.37.

Track market ratesView UZS to XOF chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8341.08290.9841.4991.6320.93721.452
1 GBP1.19811.297109.0351.7961.9551.12325.708
1 USD0.9240.771184.0771.3851.5080.86619.823
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.236

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Uzbekistan soms to CFA francs BCEAO

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XOF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UZS to XOF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Uzbekistan soms

UZS to USD

UZS to EUR

UZS to GBP

UZS to INR

UZS to JPY

UZS to RUB

UZS to AUD

UZS to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 UZS0.04728 XOF
5 UZS0.23642 XOF
10 UZS0.47283 XOF
20 UZS0.94566 XOF
50 UZS2.36416 XOF
100 UZS4.72831 XOF
250 UZS11.82078 XOF
500 UZS23.64155 XOF
1000 UZS47.28310 XOF
2000 UZS94.56620 XOF
5000 UZS236.41550 XOF
10000 UZS472.83100 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Uzbekistan Som
1 XOF21.14920 UZS
5 XOF105.74600 UZS
10 XOF211.49200 UZS
20 XOF422.98400 UZS
50 XOF1,057.46000 UZS
100 XOF2,114.92000 UZS
250 XOF5,287.30000 UZS
500 XOF10,574.60000 UZS
1000 XOF21,149.20000 UZS
2000 XOF42,298.40000 UZS
5000 XOF105,746.00000 UZS
10000 XOF211,492.00000 UZS