5 Uzbekistan soms to CFA francs BCEAO

5 uzs
0 xof

so'm1.000 UZS = CFA0.04838 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:24
How to convert Uzbekistan soms to CFA francs BCEAO

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XOF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UZS to XOF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 UZS0,04838 XOF
5 UZS0,24192 XOF
10 UZS0,48385 XOF
20 UZS0,96769 XOF
50 UZS2,41923 XOF
100 UZS4,83846 XOF
250 UZS12,09615 XOF
500 UZS24,19230 XOF
1000 UZS48,38460 XOF
2000 UZS96,76920 XOF
5000 UZS241,92300 XOF
10000 UZS483,84600 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Uzbekistan Som
1 XOF20,66770 UZS
5 XOF103,33850 UZS
10 XOF206,67700 UZS
20 XOF413,35400 UZS
50 XOF1.033,38500 UZS
100 XOF2.066,77000 UZS
250 XOF5.166,92500 UZS
500 XOF10.333,85000 UZS
1000 XOF20.667,70000 UZS
2000 XOF41.335,40000 UZS
5000 XOF103.338,50000 UZS
10000 XOF206.677,00000 UZS