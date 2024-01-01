10 CFA francs BCEAO to Uzbekistan soms

10 xof
206.72 uzs

1.00000 XOF = 20.67200 UZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:05
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Uzbekistan Som
1 XOF20.67200 UZS
5 XOF103.36000 UZS
10 XOF206.72000 UZS
20 XOF413.44000 UZS
50 XOF1033.60000 UZS
100 XOF2067.20000 UZS
250 XOF5168.00000 UZS
500 XOF10336.00000 UZS
1000 XOF20672.00000 UZS
2000 XOF41344.00000 UZS
5000 XOF103360.00000 UZS
10000 XOF206720.00000 UZS
Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 UZS0.04837 XOF
5 UZS0.24187 XOF
10 UZS0.48375 XOF
20 UZS0.96749 XOF
50 UZS2.41873 XOF
100 UZS4.83746 XOF
250 UZS12.09365 XOF
500 UZS24.18730 XOF
1000 UZS48.37460 XOF
2000 UZS96.74920 XOF
5000 UZS241.87300 XOF
10000 UZS483.74600 XOF