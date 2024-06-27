CFA franc BCEAO to Uzbekistan soms exchange rate history

The exchange rate for CFA franc BCEAO to Uzbekistan soms is currently 20.504 today, reflecting a -0.366% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of CFA franc BCEAO has remained relatively stable, with a -0.944% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of CFA franc BCEAO to Uzbekistan soms has fluctuated between a high of 20.699 on 20-06-2024 and a low of 20.504 on 27-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-06-2024, with a -0.298% decrease in value.