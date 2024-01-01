2000 Uzbekistan soms to Kuwaiti dinars

Convert UZS to KWD at the real exchange rate

so'm1.000 UZS = ك0.00002389 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:46
UZS to KWD conversion chart

Updated a few seconds ago
We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

High0.00000.0000
Low0.00000.0000
Average0.00000.0000
Change-0.18%-1.55%
1 UZS to KWD stats

The performance of UZS to KWD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0000 and a 30 day low of 0.0000. This means the 30 day average was 0.0000. The change for UZS to KWD was -0.18.

The performance of UZS to KWD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0000 and a 90 day low of 0.0000. This means the 90 day average was 0.0000. The change for UZS to KWD was -1.55.

How to convert Uzbekistan soms to Kuwaiti dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UZS to KWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 UZS0.00002 KWD
5 UZS0.00012 KWD
10 UZS0.00024 KWD
20 UZS0.00048 KWD
50 UZS0.00119 KWD
100 UZS0.00239 KWD
250 UZS0.00597 KWD
500 UZS0.01194 KWD
1000 UZS0.02389 KWD
2000 UZS0.04778 KWD
5000 UZS0.11944 KWD
10000 UZS0.23889 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Uzbekistan Som
1 KWD41860.60000 UZS
5 KWD209303.00000 UZS
10 KWD418606.00000 UZS
20 KWD837212.00000 UZS
50 KWD2093030.00000 UZS
100 KWD4186060.00000 UZS
250 KWD10465150.00000 UZS
500 KWD20930300.00000 UZS
1000 KWD41860600.00000 UZS
2000 KWD83721200.00000 UZS
5000 KWD209303000.00000 UZS
10000 KWD418606000.00000 UZS