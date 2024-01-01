500 Kuwaiti dinars to Uzbekistan soms

Convert KWD to UZS at the real exchange rate

ك1.000 KWD = so'm41,800 UZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:37
KWD to UZS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

UZS
1 KWD to UZSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High41,811.600041,811.6000
Low41,644.100041,074.2000
Average41,716.503341,518.1522
Change0.10%1.25%
1 KWD to UZS stats

The performance of KWD to UZS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 41,811.6000 and a 30 day low of 41,644.1000. This means the 30 day average was 41,716.5033. The change for KWD to UZS was 0.10.

The performance of KWD to UZS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 41,811.6000 and a 90 day low of 41,074.2000. This means the 90 day average was 41,518.1522. The change for KWD to UZS was 1.25.

Top currencies

 USDINREURZARAUDNZDNGNAED
1 USD184.0670.92717.7921.5071.6651,710.373.673
1 INR0.01210.0110.2120.0180.0220.3450.044
1 EUR1.07890.662119.1881.6261.7961,844.553.961
1 ZAR0.0564.7250.05210.0850.09496.1330.206

Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Uzbekistan Som
1 KWD41,802.60000 UZS
5 KWD209,013.00000 UZS
10 KWD418,026.00000 UZS
20 KWD836,052.00000 UZS
50 KWD2,090,130.00000 UZS
100 KWD4,180,260.00000 UZS
250 KWD10,450,650.00000 UZS
500 KWD20,901,300.00000 UZS
1000 KWD41,802,600.00000 UZS
2000 KWD83,605,200.00000 UZS
5000 KWD209,013,000.00000 UZS
10000 KWD418,026,000.00000 UZS
Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 UZS0.00002 KWD
5 UZS0.00012 KWD
10 UZS0.00024 KWD
20 UZS0.00048 KWD
50 UZS0.00120 KWD
100 UZS0.00239 KWD
250 UZS0.00598 KWD
500 UZS0.01196 KWD
1000 UZS0.02392 KWD
2000 UZS0.04784 KWD
5000 UZS0.11961 KWD
10000 UZS0.23922 KWD