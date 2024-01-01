5 Uzbekistan soms to Bulgarian levs

Convert UZS to BGN at the real exchange rate

so'm1.000 UZS = лв0.0001410 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:46
Track the exchange rate

UZS to BGN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

BGN
1 UZS to BGNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00010.0001
Low0.00010.0001
Average0.00010.0001
Change2.78%-1.38%
1 UZS to BGN stats

The performance of UZS to BGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0001 and a 30 day low of 0.0001. This means the 30 day average was 0.0001. The change for UZS to BGN was 2.78.

The performance of UZS to BGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0001 and a 90 day low of 0.0001. This means the 90 day average was 0.0001. The change for UZS to BGN was -1.38.

Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Bulgarian Lev
1 UZS0.00014 BGN
5 UZS0.00070 BGN
10 UZS0.00141 BGN
20 UZS0.00282 BGN
50 UZS0.00705 BGN
100 UZS0.01410 BGN
250 UZS0.03524 BGN
500 UZS0.07049 BGN
1000 UZS0.14098 BGN
2000 UZS0.28195 BGN
5000 UZS0.70488 BGN
10000 UZS1.40977 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Uzbekistan Som
1 BGN7093.34000 UZS
5 BGN35466.70000 UZS
10 BGN70933.40000 UZS
20 BGN141866.80000 UZS
50 BGN354667.00000 UZS
100 BGN709334.00000 UZS
250 BGN1773335.00000 UZS
500 BGN3546670.00000 UZS
1000 BGN7093340.00000 UZS
2000 BGN14186680.00000 UZS
5000 BGN35466700.00000 UZS
10000 BGN70933400.00000 UZS