Uzbekistan som to Bulgarian levs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Uzbekistan som to Bulgarian levs is currently 0.000 today, reflecting a -0.436% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Uzbekistan som has remained relatively stable, with a -0.125% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Uzbekistan som to Bulgarian levs has fluctuated between a high of 0.000 on 23-10-2024 and a low of 0.000 on 21-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-10-2024, with a -0.178% decrease in value.