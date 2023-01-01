10 Bulgarian levs to Uzbekistan soms

Convert BGN to UZS at the real exchange rate

10 bgn
68786.10 uzs

1.00000 BGN = 6878.61000 UZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Bulgarian levs to Uzbekistan soms

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UZS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to UZS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Uzbekistan Som
1 BGN6878.61000 UZS
5 BGN34393.05000 UZS
10 BGN68786.10000 UZS
20 BGN137572.20000 UZS
50 BGN343930.50000 UZS
100 BGN687861.00000 UZS
250 BGN1719652.50000 UZS
500 BGN3439305.00000 UZS
1000 BGN6878610.00000 UZS
2000 BGN13757220.00000 UZS
5000 BGN34393050.00000 UZS
10000 BGN68786100.00000 UZS
Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Bulgarian Lev
1 UZS0.00015 BGN
5 UZS0.00073 BGN
10 UZS0.00145 BGN
20 UZS0.00291 BGN
50 UZS0.00727 BGN
100 UZS0.01454 BGN
250 UZS0.03634 BGN
500 UZS0.07269 BGN
1000 UZS0.14538 BGN
2000 UZS0.29076 BGN
5000 UZS0.72689 BGN
10000 UZS1.45378 BGN