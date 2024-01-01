5,000 Uruguayan pesos to CFA francs BCEAO

Convert UYU to XOF at the real exchange rate

$U1.000 UYU = CFA14.56 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:30
Track the exchange rate

UYU to XOF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

XOF
1 UYU to XOFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High14.636115.0679
Low13.916113.9161
Average14.358114.5669
Change4.65%-2.97%
1 UYU to XOF stats

The performance of UYU to XOF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 14.6361 and a 30 day low of 13.9161. This means the 30 day average was 14.3581. The change for UYU to XOF was 4.65.

The performance of UYU to XOF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 15.0679 and a 90 day low of 13.9161. This means the 90 day average was 14.5669. The change for UYU to XOF was -2.97.

Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 UYU14.56270 XOF
5 UYU72.81350 XOF
10 UYU145.62700 XOF
20 UYU291.25400 XOF
50 UYU728.13500 XOF
100 UYU1,456.27000 XOF
250 UYU3,640.67500 XOF
500 UYU7,281.35000 XOF
1000 UYU14,562.70000 XOF
2000 UYU29,125.40000 XOF
5000 UYU72,813.50000 XOF
10000 UYU145,627.00000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Uruguayan Peso
1 XOF0.06867 UYU
5 XOF0.34334 UYU
10 XOF0.68669 UYU
20 XOF1.37337 UYU
50 XOF3.43343 UYU
100 XOF6.86686 UYU
250 XOF17.16715 UYU
500 XOF34.33430 UYU
1000 XOF68.66860 UYU
2000 XOF137.33720 UYU
5000 XOF343.34300 UYU
10000 XOF686.68600 UYU