Uruguayan peso to CFA francs BCEAO exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Uruguayan peso to CFA francs BCEAO is currently 14.563 today, reflecting a -0.375% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Uruguayan peso has remained relatively stable, with a 0.059% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Uruguayan peso to CFA francs BCEAO has fluctuated between a high of 14.701 on 23-10-2024 and a low of 14.415 on 18-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 23-10-2024, with a 0.659% increase in value.