CFA franc BCEAO to Uruguayan pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for CFA franc BCEAO to Uruguayan pesos is currently 0.064 today, reflecting a 0.256% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of CFA franc BCEAO has remained relatively stable, with a -0.261% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of CFA franc BCEAO to Uruguayan pesos has fluctuated between a high of 0.065 on 25-06-2024 and a low of 0.064 on 26-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 26-06-2024, with a -0.853% decrease in value.