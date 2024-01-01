1 Uruguayan peso to Saint Helena pounds

Convert UYU to SHP at the real exchange rate

$U1.000 UYU = £0.01853 SHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:08
UYU to SHP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

SHP
1 UYU to SHPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01860.0195
Low0.01770.0177
Average0.01830.0187
Change4.78%-4.02%
1 UYU to SHP stats

The performance of UYU to SHP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0186 and a 30 day low of 0.0177. This means the 30 day average was 0.0183. The change for UYU to SHP was 4.78.

The performance of UYU to SHP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0195 and a 90 day low of 0.0177. This means the 90 day average was 0.0187. The change for UYU to SHP was -4.02.

How to convert Uruguayan pesos to Saint Helena pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UYU in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UYU to SHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Saint Helena Pound
1 UYU0.01853 SHP
5 UYU0.09263 SHP
10 UYU0.18527 SHP
20 UYU0.37054 SHP
50 UYU0.92634 SHP
100 UYU1.85268 SHP
250 UYU4.63170 SHP
500 UYU9.26340 SHP
1000 UYU18.52680 SHP
2000 UYU37.05360 SHP
5000 UYU92.63400 SHP
10000 UYU185.26800 SHP
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Uruguayan Peso
1 SHP53.97600 UYU
5 SHP269.88000 UYU
10 SHP539.76000 UYU
20 SHP1,079.52000 UYU
50 SHP2,698.80000 UYU
100 SHP5,397.60000 UYU
250 SHP13,494.00000 UYU
500 SHP26,988.00000 UYU
1000 SHP53,976.00000 UYU
2000 SHP107,952.00000 UYU
5000 SHP269,880.00000 UYU
10000 SHP539,760.00000 UYU