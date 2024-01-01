10 Uruguayan pesos to Swedish kronor

Convert UYU to SEK at the real exchange rate

$U1.000 UYU = kr0.2538 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:05
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

UYU to SEK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

SEK
1 UYU to SEKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.25420.2692
Low0.23940.2394
Average0.24870.2536
Change6.02%-5.57%
View full history

1 UYU to SEK stats

The performance of UYU to SEK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2542 and a 30 day low of 0.2394. This means the 30 day average was 0.2487. The change for UYU to SEK was 6.02.

The performance of UYU to SEK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2692 and a 90 day low of 0.2394. This means the 90 day average was 0.2536. The change for UYU to SEK was -5.57.

Track market ratesView UYU to SEK chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8351.08391.0541.51.6310.93721.465
1 GBP1.19811.297109.1041.7971.9541.12325.72
1 USD0.9240.771184.0911.3851.5060.86619.824
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.236

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Uruguayan pesos to Swedish kronor

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UYU in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SEK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UYU to SEK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Uruguayan pesos

UYU to USD

UYU to EUR

UYU to GBP

UYU to INR

UYU to JPY

UYU to RUB

UYU to AUD

UYU to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Swedish Krona
1 UYU0.25380 SEK
5 UYU1.26900 SEK
10 UYU2.53800 SEK
20 UYU5.07600 SEK
50 UYU12.69000 SEK
100 UYU25.38000 SEK
250 UYU63.45000 SEK
500 UYU126.90000 SEK
1000 UYU253.80000 SEK
2000 UYU507.60000 SEK
5000 UYU1,269.00000 SEK
10000 UYU2,538.00000 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Uruguayan Peso
1 SEK3.94010 UYU
5 SEK19.70050 UYU
10 SEK39.40100 UYU
20 SEK78.80200 UYU
50 SEK197.00500 UYU
100 SEK394.01000 UYU
250 SEK985.02500 UYU
500 SEK1,970.05000 UYU
1000 SEK3,940.10000 UYU
2000 SEK7,880.20000 UYU
5000 SEK19,700.50000 UYU
10000 SEK39,401.00000 UYU