Uruguayan peso to Swedish kronor exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Uruguayan peso to Swedish kronor is currently 0.254 today, reflecting a -0.295% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Uruguayan peso has remained relatively stable, with a 0.163% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Uruguayan peso to Swedish kronor has fluctuated between a high of 0.256 on 23-10-2024 and a low of 0.251 on 18-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-10-2024, with a 0.659% increase in value.