100 Uruguayan pesos to Moroccan dirhams

Convert UYU to MAD at the real exchange rate

$U1.000 UYU = د.م.0.2374 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:35
UYU to MAD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

MAD
1 UYU to MADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.23900.2466
Low0.22930.2293
Average0.23560.2392
Change3.55%-3.18%
1 UYU to MAD stats

The performance of UYU to MAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2390 and a 30 day low of 0.2293. This means the 30 day average was 0.2356. The change for UYU to MAD was 3.55.

The performance of UYU to MAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2466 and a 90 day low of 0.2293. This means the 90 day average was 0.2392. The change for UYU to MAD was -3.18.

Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Moroccan Dirham
1 UYU0.23739 MAD
5 UYU1.18696 MAD
10 UYU2.37392 MAD
20 UYU4.74784 MAD
50 UYU11.86960 MAD
100 UYU23.73920 MAD
250 UYU59.34800 MAD
500 UYU118.69600 MAD
1000 UYU237.39200 MAD
2000 UYU474.78400 MAD
5000 UYU1,186.96000 MAD
10000 UYU2,373.92000 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Uruguayan Peso
1 MAD4.21244 UYU
5 MAD21.06220 UYU
10 MAD42.12440 UYU
20 MAD84.24880 UYU
50 MAD210.62200 UYU
100 MAD421.24400 UYU
250 MAD1,053.11000 UYU
500 MAD2,106.22000 UYU
1000 MAD4,212.44000 UYU
2000 MAD8,424.88000 UYU
5000 MAD21,062.20000 UYU
10000 MAD42,124.40000 UYU